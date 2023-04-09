Previous
meteorite by darchibald
meteorite

Playing with lighting this morning and a piece of meteorite. This is the meteorite with slightly to the side lighting. My light source is my flashlight.
9th April 2023 9th Apr 23

Dave

ace
@darchibald
I am an amateur photography trying to find my eye.
