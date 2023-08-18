Sign up
Previous
177 / 365
Lamp post (1 of 1)
We were stopped at a red light and saw this purple lamp.
18th August 2023
18th Aug 23
0
0
Dave
ace
@darchibald
I make images as I see the world with my imperfect eye.
473
photos
25
followers
25
following
48% complete
View this month »
170
171
172
173
174
175
176
177
Latest from all albums
150
175
143
151
176
144
152
177
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
18th August 2023 4:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lamp
,
mundane-lamp
,
scenesoftheroad-59
