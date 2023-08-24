Previous
Medina Falls by darchibald
Medina Falls

Playing around with long exposure. This is Medina Falls. Oak Orchard Creek flows under the Erie Canal just before it plunges down into Lake Henderson. Unfortunately, the only view one can get at the bottom of the falls is from a boat.
