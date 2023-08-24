Sign up
183 / 365
Medina Falls
Playing around with long exposure. This is Medina Falls. Oak Orchard Creek flows under the Erie Canal just before it plunges down into Lake Henderson. Unfortunately, the only view one can get at the bottom of the falls is from a boat.
24th August 2023
24th Aug 23
Dave
ace
@darchibald
I make images as I see the world with my imperfect eye.
Tags
waterfalls
,
long exposure
,
landscape-60
