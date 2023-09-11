Sign up
Previous
201 / 365
Candle holder backlit sooc
The 52frames challenge this week is backlighting, so I decided to play with some backlit images to see how it's done. This is one straight out of the camera/
11th September 2023
11th Sep 23
Dave
ace
@darchibald
I make images as I see the world with my imperfect eye.
Photo Details
Album
365
Tags
backlighting
,
nf-sooc-2023
