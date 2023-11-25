Previous
Sunrise behind the silos by darchibald
Sunrise behind the silos

I was on my way to the Lake Ontario shore to experiment with ICM when I noticed the sun coming up behind these silos.
25th November 2023

Dave

@darchibald
Corinne C
Great colors and silhouettes
November 25th, 2023  
