Previous
Geese by darchibald
280 / 365

Geese

I bought a used teleconverter for my Tamron 70-300mm lens. Thank you for the advice, Paula @bluemoon,. Still not your awesome close-ups. Need some practice with it.
30th November 2023 30th Nov 23

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
76% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise