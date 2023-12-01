Previous
Diffracted Light by darchibald
Diffracted Light

So the 52frames challenge is "Hold A Light". So I pointed my phone's flashlight at my laptop's and TV's screens. After a series of image overlays, I created this. Still needs work.
1st December 2023 1st Dec 23

Dave

@darchibald
Madeleine Pennock
Pleasing abstract and good experimentation!
December 1st, 2023  
