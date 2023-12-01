Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
281 / 365
Diffracted Light
So the 52frames challenge is "Hold A Light". So I pointed my phone's flashlight at my laptop's and TV's screens. After a series of image overlays, I created this. Still needs work.
1st December 2023
1st Dec 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
751
photos
32
followers
38
following
76% complete
View this month »
274
275
276
277
278
279
280
281
Latest from all albums
252
279
215
253
280
216
254
281
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
1st December 2023 2:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
light
,
abstract
,
flashlight
Madeleine Pennock
Pleasing abstract and good experimentation!
December 1st, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close