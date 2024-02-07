Sign up
Previous
349 / 365
Start of the day
Sunrise on the to work
7th February 2024
7th Feb 24
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
933
photos
39
followers
43
following
95% complete
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
7th February 2024 6:45am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunrise
,
dawn
katy
ace
Very dramatic sunrise! I saw that moon this morning, but did not get a picture of it. So glad you did.
February 8th, 2024
amyK
ace
Wonderful panorama; gorgeous viewed on black
February 8th, 2024
