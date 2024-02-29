Previous
Hornet nests by darchibald
Photo 371

Hornet nests

Hornet nests we found in the walls whilst remodeling..
29th February 2024 29th Feb 24

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
101% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
They have a wonderful texture
February 29th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise