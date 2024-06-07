Previous
Maggie's Farm by darchibald
Photo 470

Maggie's Farm

For the song title challenge. Below are two different versions of the song; one by Bob Dylan and one from Rage Against the Machine. I prefer Rage's version. It's just angrier.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fgphPFNiVZw

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q3euAfNhuR4
7th June 2024 7th Jun 24

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
128% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise