Photo 470
Maggie's Farm
For the song title challenge. Below are two different versions of the song; one by Bob Dylan and one from Rage Against the Machine. I prefer Rage's version. It's just angrier.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fgphPFNiVZw
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q3euAfNhuR4
7th June 2024
7th Jun 24
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
7
365
NIKON D750
7th June 2024 6:46am
sepia
pastoral
farms
songtitle-106
