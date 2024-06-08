Previous
Crumpets by darchibald
Photo 471

Crumpets

I generally don't post good pictures, but I was really happy how these sourdough crumpets turned out.
8th June 2024 8th Jun 24

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
katy ace
Did you mean to say you don’t post good FOOD photos?! First of all this is a terrific photo and second of all you post tons of good photos
June 8th, 2024  
