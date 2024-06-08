Sign up
Previous
Photo 471
Crumpets
I generally don't post good pictures, but I was really happy how these sourdough crumpets turned out.
8th June 2024
8th Jun 24
1
0
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
5
1
365
Pixel 7
8th June 2024 9:13am
Public
breakfast
,
crumpets
,
sourdough
katy
ace
Did you mean to say you don’t post good FOOD photos?! First of all this is a terrific photo and second of all you post tons of good photos
June 8th, 2024
