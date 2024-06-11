Previous
Daisies by darchibald
Photo 474

Daisies

Saw these poking through our fence as I was cutting grass.
11th June 2024 11th Jun 24

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
129% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

katy ace
FAV the more I see of black and white flowers the more I like them. This is a fabulous composition.
June 11th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise