Photo 475
Volunteer Hosta
About three years this hosta volunteered to grow between the downspout and my mother-in-law's house. I've been careful not to cut it down when i cut her lawn. Now she's ready to bloom.
12th June 2024
12th Jun 24
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
1376
photos
58
followers
59
following
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
12th June 2024 4:48pm
Privacy
Tags
flowers
,
hosta
,
voulunteer plant
