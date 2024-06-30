Previous
Echinacea_ by darchibald
Photo 493

Echinacea_

Possible choice for my 52Frames challenge. This week is negative space.
30th June 2024 30th Jun 24

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
135% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mark St Clair ace
Love the shadows on the tiniest parts
July 1st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise