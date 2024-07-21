Previous
Thomas Hill Standpipe by darchibald
Photo 514

Thomas Hill Standpipe

Built in 1897 and holds 1.5 million gallons of water. Stephen King used this as inspiration for the haunted water tower in his book It. Legend has it he wrote most of It while sitting on a park bench near the Standpipe.
21st July 2024 21st Jul 24

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
140% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

katy ace
such an interesting looking structure. Fascinating history to it as well
July 26th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise