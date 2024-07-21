Sign up
Photo 514
Thomas Hill Standpipe
Built in 1897 and holds 1.5 million gallons of water. Stephen King used this as inspiration for the haunted water tower in his book It. Legend has it he wrote most of It while sitting on a park bench near the Standpipe.
21st July 2024
21st Jul 24
Dave
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
Tags
bangor
stephen king
maine
watertowers
katy
such an interesting looking structure. Fascinating history to it as well
July 26th, 2024
