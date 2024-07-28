Previous
Swans by darchibald
Swans

The 52Frames challenge this week is water. So, I took a ride up to Lake Ontario (I am getting better). The white dots are swans.
28th July 2024 28th Jul 24

Dave

@darchibald
katy ace
A lovely scene and good to hear you are getting better
July 28th, 2024  
