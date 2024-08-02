Sign up
Photo 526
More experiments in Vaseline
Rose of Sharon--I used an old UV filter to smear the Vaseline on, then wiped some off. I kinda like the soft glowy effect.
2nd August 2024
2nd Aug 24
Dave
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
Tags
flowers
rose of sharon
vaseline
soft focus
Chris Cook
Very cool effect.
August 2nd, 2024
