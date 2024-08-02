Previous
More experiments in Vaseline by darchibald
Photo 526

More experiments in Vaseline

Rose of Sharon--I used an old UV filter to smear the Vaseline on, then wiped some off. I kinda like the soft glowy effect.
2nd August 2024 2nd Aug 24

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
144% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Chris Cook ace
Very cool effect.
August 2nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise