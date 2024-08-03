Sign up
Previous
Photo 527
Crypt
Went to Boxwood Cemetery with my vaseline to see what kind of effect I could get. Then used the sepia filter.
3rd August 2024
3rd Aug 24
1
1
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
1583
photos
63
followers
64
following
6
Views
6
1
1
1
1
365
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
3rd August 2024 1:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Public
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cemetery
,
vaseline
,
graveyards
Mark St Clair
ace
Great effect
August 3rd, 2024
