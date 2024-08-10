Previous
Spire by darchibald
Photo 534

Spire

This reflection caught my eye whilst I was in downtown Buffalo today.
10th August 2024 10th Aug 24

Dave

ace
@darchibald
Christine Sztukowski ace
Awesome photograph
August 10th, 2024  
Zilli~ ace
Nice one
August 10th, 2024  
Andy Oz ace
Great spot!
August 10th, 2024  
