Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 535
District Schoolhouse #10-2
Built in 1845, this schoolhouse served the children of Hartland, NY until 1947. Built from cobblestone collected on the shores of Lake Ontario. I tried to give it a vintage feel.
11th August 2024
11th Aug 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
1615
photos
64
followers
65
following
146% complete
View this month »
528
529
530
531
532
533
534
535
Latest from all albums
447
131
499
534
132
500
535
448
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
11th August 2024 6:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cobblestone
,
schoolhouse
Zilli~
ace
Lovely old building. Looks great in black-and-white!
August 12th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close