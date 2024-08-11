Previous
District Schoolhouse #10-2 by darchibald
Photo 535

District Schoolhouse #10-2

Built in 1845, this schoolhouse served the children of Hartland, NY until 1947. Built from cobblestone collected on the shores of Lake Ontario. I tried to give it a vintage feel.
11th August 2024 11th Aug 24

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
146% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Zilli~ ace
Lovely old building. Looks great in black-and-white!
August 12th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise