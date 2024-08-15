Sign up
Photo 539
Beach Crypt
The 52Frames challenge this week. What better choice than the final door that opens for us.
15th August 2024
15th Aug 24
Dave
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
15th August 2024 4:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
doors
,
cemeteries
,
crypts
katy
ace
What a wonderful subject and nicely composed which couldn't have been easy with all the lines
August 16th, 2024
