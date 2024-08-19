Previous
Firemen by darchibald
Photo 543

Firemen

This statue stands outside the Akron volunteer fire department. I've been to stop and take its picture for a few years and finally did.
19th August 2024 19th Aug 24

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
148% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

katy ace
It’s a terrific statue and I love the weathered look. Thanks for finally stopping .
August 20th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise