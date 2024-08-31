Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 555
Lesser yellowlegs and plover
At least I think it's a lesser yellowlegs. No idea what kind of plover that is. Killdeer?
31st August 2024
31st Aug 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
1694
photos
66
followers
69
following
152% complete
View this month »
548
549
550
551
552
553
554
555
Latest from all albums
466
151
519
554
467
152
520
555
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
31st August 2024 3:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
swamps
,
shore birds
,
yellowlegs
,
plovers
,
ndao27
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close