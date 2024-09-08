Sign up
Photo 563
Old Tractors
My sooc for today. I wanted to get out of my car to get closer and get a better angle, but the road was busy and I realized these tractors were lawn decorations. Yes, people around here use rusty broken down tractors as lawn ornaments.
8th September 2024
8th Sep 24
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
8th September 2024 9:09am
Tags
nf-soos-2024
