Old Tractors by darchibald
Old Tractors

My sooc for today. I wanted to get out of my car to get closer and get a better angle, but the road was busy and I realized these tractors were lawn decorations. Yes, people around here use rusty broken down tractors as lawn ornaments.
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
