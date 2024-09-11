Sign up
Previous
Photo 566
Swinging Bridge sooc
An old railroad bridge that would turn to allow trains to cross the Erie canal and go back to this position for boat traffic. We always called it the Swinging Bridge.
11th September 2024
11th Sep 24
Dave
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
Photo Details
Tags
railroad
,
bridges
,
nf-sooc-2024
