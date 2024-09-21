Previous
Hot Dog Man sooc by darchibald
Photo 576

Hot Dog Man sooc

Found this guy behind Rudy's Dinner in Medina, NY
21st September 2024 21st Sep 24

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
157% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Such a fun statue! Great B&W
September 21st, 2024  
Wendy ace
lol that's a great find :-)
September 21st, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lol
September 21st, 2024  
Suzanne ace
That's seriously weird!
September 21st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise