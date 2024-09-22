Previous
Morning Haze sooc by darchibald
Morning Haze sooc

Woke up early today to enjoy the foggy morning
22nd September 2024

Dave

@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
katy ace
This is really beautiful with all the contrasts
September 22nd, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
Lovely moody shot
September 22nd, 2024  
