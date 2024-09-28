Previous
Thingy by darchibald
Photo 583

Thingy

Not sure what this is supposed to be. A fat happy spider? Saw it hanging outside the Center for Inquiry in Amherst, NY. I was warned it bites.
28th September 2024 28th Sep 24

Dave

Joanne Diochon ace
I think it is a slightly deflated spider.
September 29th, 2024  
