Photo 595
Aurora-4
The Big Dipper and the aurora over Lake Ontario
10th October 2024
10th Oct 24
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
1849
photos
66
followers
68
following
163% complete
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
10th October 2024 9:36pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
stars
,
big dipper
,
northern lights
,
aurora
,
constellations
