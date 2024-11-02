Sign up
Gasport Quarry-6
A few years ago this was full of water and a popular fishing site despite the no trespassing signs. One could cath perch, pike, large and smallmouth bass, and rumor had it walleye.
2nd November 2024
Dave
Tags
b&w
,
quarries
,
landscape-72
