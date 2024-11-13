Sign up
Photo 629
360
Working on long exposure ICM techniques. This is a 10" 360 degree pivot in a cemetery by school.
13th November 2024
13th Nov 24
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
13th November 2024 3:44pm
Tags
long exposure
,
icm
,
abstract-84
Tim L
ace
A bit like a JMW Turner painting
November 14th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nice
November 14th, 2024
katy
ace
You do a fabulous job with these. I like the color.
November 14th, 2024
