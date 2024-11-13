Previous
Next
360 by darchibald
Photo 629

360

Working on long exposure ICM techniques. This is a 10" 360 degree pivot in a cemetery by school.
13th November 2024 13th Nov 24

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
172% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Tim L ace
A bit like a JMW Turner painting
November 14th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Nice
November 14th, 2024  
katy ace
You do a fabulous job with these. I like the color.
November 14th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise