Tom by darchibald
Photo 635

Tom

My friend Tom. He teaches a photography class and asked another friend and myself to speak. I concentrated my presentation on ICM.
19th November 2024 19th Nov 24

Krista Marson ace
I enjoy these dark portraits
November 20th, 2024  
