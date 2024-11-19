Sign up
Photo 635
Photo 635
Tom
My friend Tom. He teaches a photography class and asked another friend and myself to speak. I concentrated my presentation on ICM.
19th November 2024
19th Nov 24
1
0
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
2010
photos
70
followers
71
following
173% complete
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
19th November 2024 5:53pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Krista Marson
ace
I enjoy these dark portraits
November 20th, 2024
