ModgePodge by darchibald
This is my teacher aid Nick who is being repelled by the odor of Modgepodge. We using it to hide the seams of our backdrop.
Peter Dulis
Nice
November 22nd, 2024  
katy
Great shot of him, but it seems there would be something less expensive than Modgepodge to do that with
November 22nd, 2024  
