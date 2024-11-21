Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 637
ModgePodge
This is my teacher aid Nick who is being repelled by the odor of Modgepodge. We using it to hide the seams of our backdrop.
21st November 2024
21st Nov 24
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
2018
photos
70
followers
71
following
174% complete
View this month »
630
631
632
633
634
635
636
637
Latest from all albums
544
233
601
636
545
234
602
637
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
21st November 2024 1:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Peter Dulis
ace
Nice
November 22nd, 2024
katy
ace
Great shot of him, but it seems there would be something less expensive than Modgepodge to do that with
November 22nd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close