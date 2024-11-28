Sign up
Photo 644
Holding on-2
Took a walk around Middleport after al the feasting was done.
28th November 2024
28th Nov 24
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
2046
photos
71
followers
72
following
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
28th November 2024 6:19pm
katy
ace
A great way to spend the after. Love the light FAV
November 29th, 2024
