Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 649
Formation
They flew overhead as I was walking to photograph the sunset.
3rd December 2024
3rd Dec 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
2066
photos
72
followers
72
following
177% complete
View this month »
642
643
644
645
646
647
648
649
Latest from all albums
556
245
613
648
557
246
614
649
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
3rd December 2024 5:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
geese
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close