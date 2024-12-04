Previous
A spot of snow by darchibald
Photo 650

A spot of snow

4th December 2024 4th Dec 24

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
178% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

KV ace
That spot of snow is clinging tenaciously to the branch… nice find.
December 4th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact