Photo 651
Snowy woods
Practicing ICM from a moving car. My wife was driving.
5th December 2024
5th Dec 24
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
2074
photos
71
followers
72
following
Views 1
1
Comments 1
1
Fav's 1
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
5th December 2024 2:02pm
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
woods
,
forest
,
icm
L. H.
ace
I think these are all great! I would be very pleased with myself and would want to print at least one and put it on my wall.
December 6th, 2024
