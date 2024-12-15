Sign up
Photo 661
Frozen sunrise-5
Did a frozen sunset, now a frozen sunrise in the swamps.
15th December 2024
15th Dec 24
3
2
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
2118
photos
74
followers
76
following
181% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
15th December 2024 8:53am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunrise
,
dawn
,
swamps
,
marshes
Joanne Diochon
ace
Brrr. . .
December 17th, 2024
Jessica Eby
ace
So pretty!
December 17th, 2024
Dave
ace
@princessicajessica
Thanks
December 17th, 2024
