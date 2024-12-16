Sign up
Photo 662
Sunrise-3
16th December 2024
16th Dec 24
4
2
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
2118
photos
74
followers
76
following
662
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
16th December 2024 8:20am
Tags
sunrise
,
dawn
,
cemeteries
,
graveyards
katy
ace
A beautiful composition and wonderful clarity to the silhouette of the tree
December 17th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Oh wow I love this one
December 17th, 2024
Wendy
ace
Lovely shot. 🖤
December 17th, 2024
Rick Schies
ace
This is beautiful
December 17th, 2024
