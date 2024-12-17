Previous
By popular demand. Probably should have combed my hair and shaved. It's a bit snug for my big Magyar head, too.
Dave

Tim L ace
As gruesome as I expected. Like the mask though !
December 17th, 2024  
Wendy ace
tag fiveplustwo-handmade Well done :-)
December 17th, 2024  
katy ace
Oh, I’m so glad you did this. I was wondering what it looked like. I love the way. It looks on your face.
December 17th, 2024  
