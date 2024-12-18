Previous
The Dead by darchibald
Photo 664

The Dead

"His soul swooned slowly as he heard the snow falling faintly through the universe and faintly falling, like the descent of their last end, upon all the living and the dead."--"The Dead". James Joyce
18th December 2024 18th Dec 24

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
181% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

katy ace
Great capture of the falling snow and a very dramatic image
December 19th, 2024  
Wendy ace
Very vintage looking, like you found it hidden in the drawer of an antique.
December 19th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact