Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 664
The Dead
"His soul swooned slowly as he heard the snow falling faintly through the universe and faintly falling, like the descent of their last end, upon all the living and the dead."--"The Dead". James Joyce
18th December 2024
18th Dec 24
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
2126
photos
74
followers
76
following
181% complete
View this month »
657
658
659
660
661
662
663
664
Latest from all albums
663
571
260
628
572
261
629
664
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
18th December 2024 4:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
katy
ace
Great capture of the falling snow and a very dramatic image
December 19th, 2024
Wendy
ace
Very vintage looking, like you found it hidden in the drawer of an antique.
December 19th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close