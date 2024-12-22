Previous
Every Christmas the Railroad Museum in Medina, NY runs the Polar Express. For $40 per person, you get hot chocolate, a bell from Santa, and hear the music from the movie. Or, reserve a table of 4 for $220 and get all the above plus a mug.
