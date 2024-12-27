Previous
Sunset by darchibald
Photo 673

Sunset

On my to the family Christmas.
27th December 2024 27th Dec 24

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
184% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Jessica Eby ace
A dramatic sky and an old barn... Very pretty :) Happy Holidays to you and yours!
December 28th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful sky
December 28th, 2024  
katy ace
Truly, beautiful scene and composed so well
December 28th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact