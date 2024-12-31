Previous
New Year's Horn by darchibald
Photo 677

New Year's Horn

Happy New Year!!!!
May not be the Horn of Gondor, but I blow this horn at midnight to greet the new year and to make the neighbors wonder where the sick moose is.
31st December 2024 31st Dec 24

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
Peter Dulis ace
Happy New Year!
January 1st, 2025  
