Snow and arils by darchibald
Photo 688

Snow and arils

My laptop's battery died and I had left my charger at school. So, I am catching up.
From our Burning bush. I learned the berry-like thingy's are called arils.
11th January 2025 11th Jan 25

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
188% complete

katy ace
Absolutely stunning in its simplicity! Totally a FAV
January 13th, 2025  
Elisa Smith ace
So very beautiful. Those reds with the whites, gorgeous.
January 13th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Awesome photograph
January 14th, 2025  
