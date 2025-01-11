Sign up
Photo 688
Snow and arils
My laptop's battery died and I had left my charger at school. So, I am catching up.
From our Burning bush. I learned the berry-like thingy's are called arils.
11th January 2025
11th Jan 25
3
4
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
2223
photos
79
followers
81
following
188% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
11th January 2025 10:37am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
katy
ace
Absolutely stunning in its simplicity! Totally a FAV
January 13th, 2025
Elisa Smith
ace
So very beautiful. Those reds with the whites, gorgeous.
January 13th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Awesome photograph
January 14th, 2025
