Sunset by darchibald
Photo 693

Sunset

I am participating in a 15 day kickstart creativity. Today's prompt was fabric. I tried to recreate a sunset (or sunrise) with a river and some green hills using scarves.
16th January 2025

Dave

ace
@darchibald
