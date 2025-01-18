Previous
Hurry by darchibald
Hurry

I was busy replacing drain pipes at me mother-in-law's, so didn't get out. Here is an image of me running late for work.
Dave

ace
@darchibald
John Falconer ace
Great capture. Love it!
January 19th, 2025  
Wendy ace
lol love it.
January 19th, 2025  
Nigel Rogers ace
Nice one
January 19th, 2025  
