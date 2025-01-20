Previous
The Fae in the Snow by darchibald
Photo 697

The Fae in the Snow

Woke up to a winter wonderland and took this shot for a weather challenge in an ICM group. I noticed the figure on the left in post-processing.
20th January 2025 20th Jan 25

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
190% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joan ace
I haven't tried ICM! This is beautiful!
January 20th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact