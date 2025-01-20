Sign up
Photo 697
The Fae in the Snow
Woke up to a winter wonderland and took this shot for a weather challenge in an ICM group. I noticed the figure on the left in post-processing.
20th January 2025
20th Jan 25
Dave
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
20th January 2025 8:28am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Joan
ace
I haven't tried ICM! This is beautiful!
January 20th, 2025
