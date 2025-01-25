Previous
Rainbow Ice by darchibald
Photo 702

Rainbow Ice

The Kickstart Creativity exercise I'm involved in at ICM Photo Academy was water. I decided to experiment with colored ice cubes. It's kinda neat, but I wasn't that happy witht he results.
25th January 2025 25th Jan 25

Dave

ace
@darchibald
