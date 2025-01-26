Sign up
Photo 703
Dawn
Went up to Lake Ontario this morning to catch the sunrise
26th January 2025
26th Jan 25
Dave
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
Tags
snow
,
ice
,
winter
,
sunrise
,
dawn
Karen
ace
Absolutely terrific! The light and contrast and colours and tones are just awesome. Wonderful capture.
January 26th, 2025
